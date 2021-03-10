Shichigahama Town Streams Anime Short About Japan's March 11 Disaster, One Decade Later

20-minute short centers on earthquake, tsunami, 10-year reconstruction

Miyagi prefecture's town of Shichigahama began streaming on Thursday "Shichigahama de Mitsuketa" (I Found it in Shichigahama), a 20-minute animated short based on the March 11, 2011 earthquake and resulting tsunami that struck Japan one decade ago. The anime conveys lessons learned from the earthquake and the 10-year history of Shichigahama's reconstruction.

The cast includes:

The Shichigahama Town Hall staff played various residents and extras in the anime.

The town of Shichigahama wrote and produced the anime with the Jichitai Anime studio. Naoya Ishikawa provided the screenplay, storyboards, and key animation. Shunsuke Morita composed the music. Kawaguchi industrial Printing Corporation produced the anime, and Sawako Numata of Yogoto Planning collaborated on composition. Takeshi Mōri designed the logo. Kotori Voice was in charge of sound production. Nobunari Koyoshi handled casting, and Megumi Mikamiyama handled voice editing.

A powerful magnitude-9.0 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011 at 2:46 p.m., and a series of aftershocks followed. Tsunami waves hit Miyagi and other northeastern prefectures, and over 15,000 lives were lost in the overall disaster.