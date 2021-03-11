A Couple of Cuckoos Manga Gets Novel

Novel launches on April 14

Amazon Japan is listing that Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos manga is getting a novel that will launch on April 14.

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches ) launched the A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 15.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it released the second volume on February 9. The company describes the manga:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed in February that Yoshikawa's manga will have a collaboration with Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga.

Source: Amazon Japan