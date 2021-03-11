After School Dice Club Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Series debuted in March 2013

This year's April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Friday that Hirō Nakamichi 's After School Dice Club ( Hōkago Saikoro Club ) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in June.

Nakamichi launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in March 2013. The manga's 17th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 12. Sugorokuya is credited with cooperation on the manga.

The manga centers on Aya, who moves and starts to attend an all-girls high school in Kyoto. Her first friend is her reserved classmate Miki. After school one day, the committee chairwoman Midori takes them both to an analogue game specialty shop called "Saikoro Club" (Dice Club). There, they start playing a German board game without thinking. Thus begins Aya and Miki's search for fun through the world of analog games.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .