Ahare! Meisaku-kun Anime Gets 6th Season Debuting on April 2

Series of anime shorts began in 2016

The staff for NHK 's Ahare! Meisaku-kun anime shorts confirmed on Thursday that the anime is getting a sixth season that will premiere during NHK Educational TV's Beat World variety show on April 2.

Kensho Ono , Takuya Eguchi , Masaki Satō, and comedy duos Nasunakanishi and Ushiro City will continue to voice roles in the anime.

AnimeLog (Anilog) began streaming the anime on its global YouTube channel in November.

AnimeLog describes the series:

Once upon a time, there was a prestigious school called "Ryugu Elementary School" that produced many famous characters. One day, an ordinary boy named "Matsuda Meisaku" entered Ryugu Elementary School. Will he be able to graduate from the school as a masterpiece character, surrounded by a lot of strong characters such as 'Sweetie' who is super stupid and high-tension, 'Musubi' who is mad and called 'Onigiri', 'Nokio' who is a narcissist and calls himself a robot, and 'Bolt' who is obviously faster than a rabbit?

The show premiered in April 2016 during Beat World with 39 five-minute episodes.

