HIDIVE Adds Sushi Police Anime to Catalog

2016 anime begins streaming on March 18

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming all 13 episodes of the Sushi Police 3D CG anime on March 18 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Central America, and South America.

The series premiered in January 2016 on the Tokyo MX station to mark the station's 20th anniversary.

The anime's title refers to a term used by western news sources such as The Washington Post to refer to the Japanese government's initiative to offer official seals of approval to overseas Japanese food restaurants. The 2006 initiative was a response to overseas restaurants that labeled themselves as Japanese food restaurants, but served other Asian foods, or just bad food.

The anime's story follows the leader Honda (played by Akira Yamashita ), the data analyst Suzuki ( ifMASACA ) and the android inspector Kawasaki ( Hiromitsu Okamoto ) — three men of Section 9 who investigate foreign restaurants. The story takes place as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics leads to a boom in sushi worldwide. The other characters include the World Food Culture Organization's Director General Carlos and secretary Madam Fuji, and food critic Sarah ( Yumi Kikuchi ).

Pop group Perfume collaborated with Los Angeles-based rock band OK Go to perform the song "I Don't Understand You" as the anime's theme song. The groups performed the collaboration under the name " OK Go × Perfume ." Yasutaka Nakata (Capsule) handled the new song's arrangement.

Director Tatsushi Momen of creative studio KOO-KI is worked on the project with writers Ichirō Kusuno and Kōtarō Andō . The Fukuoka-based creative studio has previously won awards at Cannes Film Festival for its commercials.

Source: HIDIVE