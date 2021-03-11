Magical Sempai's AZU Launches New Manga on March 24

New manga is titled Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta!

Manga creator AZU posted on their official Twitter account on March 5 that they will launch a new manga serialization titled Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta! (A Sage Has Joined Your Party!) in this year's 17th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on March 24. AZU drew the below illustration to announce the new manga.

AZU recently ended their Magical Sempai ( Tejina Senpai ) manga on February 1. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped on March 5.

AZU launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in February 2016. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally, and it published the seventh volume in English in November 2020. The manga inspired a spinoff manga by Shotan titled Isekai Senpai: Tejina Senpai wa Kono Sekai de mo Ponkotsu na Yō Desu , which launched in November 2019.

The Magical Sempai television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Each of the series' 12 episodes is 15 minutes long. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles. The company also streamed an English dub .

