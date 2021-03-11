Mari Okazaki's A-Un Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga creator Mari Okazaki revealed on Twitter on Monday that her A-Un manga is ending in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in the July issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits on May 27.

Okazaki previously posted in December that the manga is heading toward its climax in the manga's 13th volume. The volume shipped on February 12.

Okazaki launched the manga in Monthly Big Comic Spirits in May 2014.

The historical series is set in the Heian period and follows the story of two prominent Buddhist monks: Saichō, the man who built Enryaku Temple; and Kūkai, the man who established the Mt. Kōya retreat.

Okazaki is best known for her workplace romance Suppli , which ran in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine from 2003 to 2009. The story revolves around Minami Fujii, a woman who discovers romantic opportunities at her job in an advertising agency after she splits up with her boyfriend. Tokyopop published five volumes of the series. The manga was adapted into a television drama in Japan in 2006.

Viz Media has released Okazaki's one-volume Will I Be Single Forever? ( Zutto Dokushin de Iru Tsumori? ) manga in English.

Okazaki launched the Kashimashi Meshi manga in Feel Young in February 2016, and the manga is ongoing.