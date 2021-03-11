Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen Manga Nears End

Manga creator Yo Asami revealed on Twitter on March 3 that the story of their Seraph of the End: Ichinose Guren, 16-sai no Catastrophe manga has entered the corresponding part of the story to the original novel's final volume, and thus the manga is nearing its end.

Vertical published Takaya Kagami 's original Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Catastrophe at Sixteen novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The apocalypse is not only near, but a certainty. Set before the event and the aftermath detailed by the hit manga, this stand-alone prequel light novel series chronicles the inexorable approach of the reign of vampires. Witness the trials of Guren Ichi­nose, who must hide his true strength even as he is trampled on at an academy for the insufferably privileged.

Asami launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in June 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 4.

The spinoff novel series on which the manga is based ended with seven volumes in 2016, with illustrations by Yamato Yamamoto . Kagami launched a sequel novel series titled Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen ( Owari no Seraph: Ichinose Guren, 19-sai no Resurrection ) in 2017, this time with illustrations by Asami. Kodansha published the second volume in that series in 2018, and Kodansha Comics is also publishing that series in English.

Kagami, Yamamoto, and storyboard artist Daisuke Furuya launched the original Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in 2012, and Shueisha published the manga's 23rd compiled volume on February 9. Viz Media publishes the manga in North America digitally and in print, and the company published the 20th compiled volume on February 2.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in April 2015. The 12-episode second season of the anime, Seraph of the End: Battle in Nagoya , premiered in October 2015, and Funimation streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and released them on home video.