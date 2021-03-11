Shoot! Soccer Manga's Spinoff About Pro Player Masashi Nakayama Ends

"Isekai" manga follows professional soccer player reincarnated into the Shoot! series

Shoot! no Sekai ni Gon Nakayama ga Tensei Shite Shimatta Ken (That Time Gon Nakayama Got Reincarnated in the world of Shoot! ), an "isekai" manga spinoff of Tsukasa Ooshima 's soccer-themed manga Shoot!, ended on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service on March 3. Tatsuhiro Tonoike drew the manga.

The manga centers on professional soccer player Masashi Nakayama , otherwise known as Gon Nakayama, getting reincarnated into the world of Shoot! and impressing the world with his skills. Every page is supervised by Nakayama himself.

Gon Nakayama played as a Forward for the Júbilo Iwata team of the J1 League from 1990 to 2009. He retired in 2012, although he made a comeback in 2015, and currently plays with Azul Claro Numazu team in the Japan Football League.

The manga debuted on Magazine Pocket in April 2020. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped on Tuesday.

The title is a reference to the light novel and manga series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime .

The original Shoot! manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine between 1990 and 2003. It inspired a television anime produced by Toei Animation that debuted in 1993. The story revolves around a boy named Toshihiko Tanaka who convinced his friends to join the soccer team and take on the All-Japan High School Championship.

Source: Magazine Pocket