The Morose Mononokean Manga Ends on April 8

The newest chapter of Kiri Wazawa 's The Morose Mononokean ( Fukigen na Mononokean ) manga revealed on Thursday that the series will end in its next chapter on April 8.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga's first volume:

Ashiya has spent the first seven days of high school stuck in the infirmary because of a yōkai attaching itself to him. He ends up asking the owner of a small tea room called "Mononokean" for help. This is volume 1 of the mysterious stories involving the very morose owner of Mononokean guiding the yōkai that happened to wander into this world go to the next world.

Wazawa launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online web manga site in 2013. Square Enix published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on February 12.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on home video in January 2018. The second television anime seasonpremiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in January 2020.