An Nakahara's My Happy Cinderella Story Manga Nears Climax in April

Manga about girl with riches-to-rags story launched last August

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on March 3 that An Nakahara 's My Happy Cinderella Story ( Haru Ojō-sama, Koi no Ojikan desu! ) manga will enter its climax in the magazine's next issue on April 2.

The manga centers on Haru, a girl who used to live a privileged life, born with a silver spoon in her mouth, and with servants to attend to her. But after her father's company suffers failure, she has lived five years in poverty with her family. Now, she dreams of marrying a celebrity to get rich quick and make her parents's lives easier. To that end, she attends Royal Academy, a school attended only by the richest in Japan. But the school was an all-boys school up until recently, and she must adjust to a school full of boys. There in the academy, Haru has a chance meeting with someone.

Nakahara launched the manga in Ciao in August 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 1.

Nakahara launched the Hikari on Stage! manga in Ciao in March 2018, and ended it in May 2020.

Nakahara's Kirarin Revolution idol manga inspired a television anime in 2006. Nakahara's Niji-iro Prism Girl manga also inspired an OVA series in 2013.

