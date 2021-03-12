Japan House LA Hosts Virtual Screening of A Letter To Momo Anime Film

Anime film streams for free through March 31

Japan House LA began streaming the A Letter to Momo anime film on March 1. The film will stream on its website as part of its "NATURE/SUPERNATURE: Visions of This World and Beyond in Japanese Woodblock Prints" exhibition through March 31. The film is available to stream for free upon registration.

Japan House LA describes the film:

This film complements the Supernature area of the exhibition that explores spiritual and supernatural folklore “yōkai” stories. In the film, a young Momo, clinging to an unfinished letter written by her recently deceased father, moves with her mother from bustling Tokyo to the remote Japanese island of Shio. It's not long before several bizarre occurrences crop up around the previously tranquil island. Momo embarks on a strange and supernatural adventure to discover the source of the mischief, which leads her to a trio of troublesome imps: the flatulent lizard Kawa, the childlike Mame, and their hulking ogre leader Iwa. Momo also learns that her visit to the island is in some way connected to her father's mysterious letter.

The film premiered in Japan in April 2012, screened in Hollywood for one week in November 2013, and opened in New York City's IFC Center in July 2014.

The film won the 20th Annual Tokyo Kinder Film Festival's Best Picture award and the International Special Jury Prize in August 2014, won the Chicago International Children's Film Festival's Second Children Jury's Prize in the Animated Feature Film category in the fall of 2013, and won the New York Children's Film Festival's Grand Prize in March 2012.

A Letter to Momo released on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2014 through New Video Group .

The film was previously available in the United States on Amazon Prime Video . VRV started streaming the film in November 2017, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in 2018. GKids added the film to the Kanopy service for free in March 2020.

Source: Email correspondence, Japan House LA's website