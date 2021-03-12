Madoka Magica Anime Gets 10th Anniversary Event on April 25

The staff of the 10th anniversary project for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise announced on Friday that there will be a 10th anniversary event on April 25 at Chofu City Green Hall in Tokyo. Voice actresses Aoi Yūki (Madoka Kaname), Chiwa Saito (Homura Akemi), and Emiri Katō (Kyubey) will appear at the event. The staff has unveiled chief animation director Junichirō Taniguchi 's 10th anniversary illustration:

The event will also stream live on the Stagecrowd service.

The advanced ticket lottery for the event begins on Saturday, and general tickets will go on sale starting on April 17.

In January, the anime's staff opened a 10th anniversary website featuring a special logo and art by character designer Ume Aoki to commemorate the anime's debut on January 7, 2011. The website will feature celebratory images from illustrators and manga creators.

The original Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011, and Crunchyroll later streamed the series. Aniplex of America released the television series, two compilation films, and the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion sequel film in North America. Funimation is also streaming the series, and it describes the story:

She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!

A television anime adaptation of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game premiered in January 2020. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will get a second season.

Source: Press release