Male Idol Group V6 to Break Up on November 1

Member Gō Morita will leave Johnny's & Associates agency on same day

Talent agency Johnny's & Associates announced on Friday that its all-male idol group V6 will officially break up on November 1. Group member Gō Morita will leave the talent agency on the same day. The other five members — Masayuki Sakamoto, Hiroshi Nagano, Yoshihiko Inohara , Ken Miyake , and Junichi Okada — will continue to stay with the agency and will continue their work individually.

The six-member group released their CD debut on November 1, 1995. The statement thanked fans for celebrating the group's 25th anniversary last year via a livestream.

The group also have two in-group units: 20th Century and Coming Century . The Coming Century unit that includes Morita will also break up on November 1, but the 20th Century unit will continue activities.

The statement from Johnny's & Associates and from V6 members themselves stated that the members started having deep discussions about their lives and their futures around spring 2019, while thinking about their upcoming 25th anniversary. During the discussions, Morita said "I want to challenge myself as an actor away from Johnny's & Associates." The statement said that the members and staff respected his decision, and came to the conclusion that " V6 is not V6 without all six members."

V6 have previously performed theme songs for the Fairy Tail , Inuyasha , and the Inuyasha: Meguri Au Mae no Unmei Koiuta anime. The group also performed theme songs for the live-action Gokusen and Kimi wa Pet television series. More recently, the group performed the 21st theme song "Super Powers" for the One Piece anime.

The Coming Century unit performed theme songs for the Eyeshield 21 and Samurai 7 anime.

Okada starred in the From Up On Poppy Hill and Tales from Earthsea anime films, and the live-action Library Wars franchise. Inohara narrated the Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner film. Miyake also appeared in an episode of One Piece .

Sources: Johnny's Net, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web