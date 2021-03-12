Vertical, Kodansha Comics Change Names on Social Media, Get New Homepage

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Tuesday that as part of the "next phase of Kodansha 's English-language publishing program," the company's Vertical brand has changed its name to Kodansha Books on social media, and Kodansha Comics has changed its name to Kodansha Manga. The company stated the change is to "[bring] in all titles from Kodansha Comics , Kodansha USA International, and Vertical under a unified Kodansha ."

The company also launched its new homepage at the "https://kodansha.us/" URL to house all of those brands. The company also revealed its new logo.

Just announced, we've got a new look & site!



Check out our new homepage at https://t.co/yT0ageIldY.



Keep following this account to stay updated on Kodansha book news. And for manga updates follow @KodanshaManga — Kodansha Books (@KodanshaBooks) March 9, 2021

Vertical 's Facebook page had announced on March 4 that "Changes are coming to kodanshacomics.com, readvertical.com and this social channel."

Kodansha USA Publishing , the company that handles the Kodansha Comics label, consolidated Vertical and digital distribution company Kodansha Advanced Media under its management in January 2020. As part of the restructuring, Kodansha Advanced Media general manager Alvin Lu became the CEO and president of Kodansha USA Publishing .

Takashi Sakuda became the chief operating officer of Kodansha USA Publishing , and Kiichiro Sugawara became the publisher. Ivan Salazar, who was a former PR and events specialist under Comixology , became the senior marketing editor for Kodansha USA Publishing .

Japanese publisher Kodansha founded its New York-based subsidiary Kodansha USA Publishing in 2008. Kodansha and Dai Nippon Printing acquired a controlling stake in Vertical in 2011.