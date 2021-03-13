News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 1-7

3rd Persona 3 anime film airs 2 times, earns 0.8%, 0.7% rating

The Persona 3 the Movie #3 Falling Down anime film aired alongside the Love O2O Chinese series on Fuji TV's "T Night" Tuesday night time slot on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:25 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The film also aired on Fuji TV's Sunday MIDNIGHT time slot later that week on Sunday, March 7 at 1:55 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% rating.

The Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW anime film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, March 6 at 1:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Detective Conan NTV March 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV March 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.4
One Piece Fuji TV March 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi March 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 6 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 6 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 6 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.9
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi March 7 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

