News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
3rd Persona 3 anime film airs 2 times, earns 0.8%, 0.7% rating
The Persona 3 the Movie #3 Falling Down anime film aired alongside the Love O2O Chinese series on Fuji TV's "T Night" Tuesday night time slot on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:25 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The film also aired on Fuji TV's Sunday MIDNIGHT time slot later that week on Sunday, March 7 at 1:55 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% rating.
The Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW anime film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, March 6 at 1:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 7 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.4
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 7 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 6 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|March 6 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|March 7 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 6 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 6 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 6 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|March 6 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.9
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|March 7 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)