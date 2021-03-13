Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 1-7

The Persona 3 the Movie #3 Falling Down anime film aired alongside the Love O2O Chinese series on Fuji TV 's "T Night" Tuesday night time slot on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:25 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The film also aired on Fuji TV 's Sunday MIDNIGHT time slot later that week on Sunday, March 7 at 1:55 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% rating.

The Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW anime film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, March 6 at 1:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)