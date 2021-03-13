Sabikui Bisco Manga Gets 2nd Part with New Artist

Manga's 1st part ended with 3rd, 4th volumes on Wednesday

Artist Sо̄ Natsuki announced on Tuesday that they will be the new artist for the manga adaptation of Shinji Cobkubo 's (Kobukubo) Sabikui Bisco (Rust-Eating Bisco) light novel series starting with the series' second part. The artist shared an illustration:

The manga's fourth compiled book volume corresponds to the end of the first part of the light novels. Both the third and fourth volumes released on Wednesday .

Yūsuke Takahashi launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website in 2019.

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint launched the Sabikui Bisco novel series with illustrations by K Akagishi and world-building art by mocha in 2018, and published the seventh volume on Wednesday . The light novel series was the first to top both the overall ranking and the new work ranking in the same year of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi book.

The light novels are inspiring a television anime.

The story is set in Japan after a "Rusting Wind" has corroded everything. People live in fear of the rust that corrodes cities and life in general. A boy named Bisco Akaboshi from the despised Mushroom Guardian tribe embarks on a journey to obtain the "Rust-Eating" mushroom — a miracle drug that purifies all rust — to save his dying teacher.

During his journey, Bisco encounters Miro Nekoyanagi, a good-looking young doctor at Imihama, and together they search for a countermeasure against the rust consuming Miro's beloved big sister.