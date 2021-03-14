Attack on Titan The Final Season's 14th Episode Delayed Due to Wakayama Quake Coverage

The public television broadcaster NHK postponed the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime's 14th episode (73rd episode overall in the series) early on Monday morning, due to its emergency news coverage of a magnitude-4.7 earthquake that occurred in Wakayama Prefecture at around 12:26 a.m. JST. NHK has not yet announced a new airing schedule for the episode. Funimation and Crunchyroll have also delayed their streams of the new episode.

The emergency news coverage of the earthquake began airing in the middle of the episode, as the anime airs on NHK at 12:10 a.m. every Monday. The Japanese government is reporting no threat of tsunami as well as no serious injuries or casualties.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime on January 9, and Funimation began streaming an English dub on January 10.