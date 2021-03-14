Beyblade Burst Dynamite Battle Anime Reveals Visual, Staff, April 2 Premiere

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed more details on Monday for the new anime in the Beyblade franchise. The new show is titled Beyblade Burst Dynamite Battle (or Beyblade Burst DB ), and it will premiere on April 2 on the Coro Coro YouTube channel and Takara Tomy 's YouTube channel.

The story centers on Bell Daikokuten (voiced by Mutsumi Tamura ), the leader of the Bey graveyard "Makai no Mon." Bell, who holds Dynamite Belial, declares war on Bladers across the world. The anime will feature "legendary Bladers."

Returning staff members include chief director Katsuhito Akiyama , director Jin Gu Oh , series composition writer Hideki Sonoda , and character designer Toshiaki Ōhashi . Hiro Morita is again credited as the original creator. Frederik Weidmann is composing the music. OLM is animating the series.

Takara Tomy launched the original game franchise in 1999. The first 51-episode Beyblade television anime series, directed by Toshifumi Kawase , premiered in Japan in January 2001. The English version debuted in July 2002.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018. The Beyblade Burst anime began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016. It then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime debuted in Japan in April 2019 with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States in February 2020.

The latest anime project for the Beyblade Burst series, Beyblade Burst Sparking (or Beyblade Burst Super King ), premiered on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) in April 2020. The show began airing on Disney XD on February 20.