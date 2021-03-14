Hiroto Wada Ends Stitch and the Samurai Manga, Launches New Series in April

This year's seventh issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hiroto Wada will launch a new manga titled Yankee Mito Kōmon in the magazine's eighth issue on March 23.

The magazine teases about the gag manga, "The Mito Komon that you know is not Mito Kōmon ." Mito Kōmon is a long-running period drama that aired in Japan from 1969 to 2011.

Wada had ended the Disney Manga : Stitch and the Samurai ( Tono-sama to Stitch ) manga on December 28. The manga's third volume shipped on March 10. Tokyopop will release the manga starting in April, and it describes the story:

While fleeing the Galactic Federation, Stitch's spaceship malfunctions and he makes an emergency landing... not in Hawaii, but in sengoku-era Japan! Discovered by the brutal warlord Lord Yamato and his clan, Stitch's incomparable cuteness is no match for the battle-weary samurai, who decides to bring the "blue tanuki" home with him. Will Stitch's love of chaos turn into a formidable advantage for the samurai's influence? Or will his cute and fluffy form disarm the noble lord's stern façade?

Kodansha 's Comic Days website started serializing the manga in January 2020.

