Kazune Kawahara's Kara Sawagi Manga Ends

Kazune Kawahara 's Kara Sawagi (Much Ado About Nothing) manga ended in its fourth chapter on Saturday in this year's April issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine. The short serialized manga's only compiled volume will ship on April 23 with additional pages.

Kawahara launched the manga in the January 2021 issue of Bessatsu Margaret on December 11. The name of the manga is a reference to William Shakespeare 's Much Ado About Nothing play.

Kawahara's Suteki na Kareshi ( Where's my lovely sweetheart? ) manga launched January 2016, and ended on October 13.

Viz Media released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America, and also released Kawahara and Aruko 's Ore Monogatari!! manga under the title My Love Story!! . My Love Story!! inspired both a television anime in April 2015, and a live-action film in October 2015.

Kawahara's High School Debut , Aozora Yell , and Sensei! manga each inspired live-action film adaptations that opened in Japan in April 2011, August 2016, and October 2017, respectively.