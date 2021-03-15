Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film's English-Subtitled Blu-ray, DVD Ship in Japan on June 16

The official website for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise announced on Monday that Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on June 16. The release will include Japanese subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing and English subtitles, as well the Japanese soundtrack in 2-channel audio, in 5.1-channel audio, and with audio descriptions for the blind and visually impaired.

The limited edition of the release will add a box with an exclusive illustration (pictured above) by character designer Akira Matsushima , as well as an inner jacket (pictured below) illustrated by ufotable . The main cast members Natsuki Hanae (Tanjirō Kamado), Akari Kitō (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), and Satoshi Hino (Kyōjurō Rengoku) provide an audio commentary track.

The limited edition will also bundle a bonus CD with a stereo mix of the film scoring edition of the film's soundtrack. A bonus DVD will include a digest video of the October 17 stage greeting appearance by the cast and staff at Tokyo's TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills theater, the Fuji TV special featuring the cast to commemorate the film's opening, the 10 rock-paper-scissors mini-game shorts that aired during the Mezamashi TV morning show, and a collection of promotional videos and commercials. An exclusive booklet will include new roundtable discussions between the production staff members and a compilation of the cast interviews from the special books handed out at theaters.

As the film marks its fifth month of screenings, theaters will begin handing out their fifth bonus, a sticker sheet inspired by LINE stamps, on March 27. Theaters will then hand out the sixth and final bonus, a set of two A6-size cards illustrated by ufotable , on April 3. Dolby Cinema screenings will begin on March 27. To commemorate the home video release, the main cast members will appear at select screenings in five cities on May 29 and 30.

The film has sold a total of 28 million tickets and earned a cumulative 38.6 billion yen (US$353.9 million) in Japan as of Sunday . The film ranked at #4 for its 22nd weekend.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.