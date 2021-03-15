Kadokawa Announces New Metal Saga Game

Also: Metal Max Wild West ships for PS4, Switch this year; Metal Dogs PC spinoff unveiled

Kadokawa Games announced during a livestream event on Saturday that it is developing three new games in the Metal Max series, including a completely new Metal Saga game tentatively titled Project Wolf . The game's teaser site has a countdown for a reveal on May 23.

Kadokawa Games also revealed that the previously announced Metal Max Xeno: Reborn 2 sequel game is now officially titled Metal Max Wild West and will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch this year. The series is also getting a spinoff game focused around the dog Pochi titled Metal Dogs that will debut this summer on PC via Steam .





The first Metal Max post-apocalyptic role-playing game was released in 1991, followed by Metal Max 2 in 1993. Atlus released one of the franchise installments, Metal Saga, in for North America in 2006. Kadokawa Games released Metal Max Xeno for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan, Asia, and the West in April 2018. The company also developed a remake for the game for PS4 and Switch titled Metal Max Xeno: Reborn that shipped in September 2020 for the PS4 and Switch.