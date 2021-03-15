Live-Action The Magic of Chocolate Film Casts Yui Okada

Okada plays student Nao Iida in summer film

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Rino Mizuho 's The Magic of Chocolate ( Chocolat no Mahō ) manga revealed on Monday that Yui Okada joins the film's cast as the character Nao Iida, a high school student who investigates an incident that happens inside a school. The site unveiled a new visual with Okada (left in visual below) together with Maho Yamaguchi (right), who plays protagonist Chocolat.

The film will open in Japan this summer. Tomonobu Moriwaki is directing the film, with a script by Tatsuya Kanazawa .

The horror manga series centers on Chocolat and her Chocolat Noir shop. Chocolat can grant wishes to the troubled people who come to her shop, if they give her something in exchange.

Mizuho launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ciao and Ciao DX magazines in 2009, and has been drawing The Magic of Chocolate on an irregular schedule. Shogakukan released "Tricky Beans," the manga's 20th volume, in July 2020. The manga received an original anime video project in 2011.