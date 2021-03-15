Odd Taxi Anime's 3rd Video Previews Opening Song by Skirt & Punpee

Surreal city life story to premiere on April 5

The official website for the original anime Odd Taxi posted the third promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song " Odd Taxi ," a collaboration between Skirt (singer-songwriter Wataru Sawabe 's solo project) and rapper/DJ PUNPEE . ( PUNPEE is also contributing to the anime's soundtrack.)

The song will be available on digital services starting on April 7.

The story follows Kotogawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

The cast includes (Note: Romanization spellings not confirmed):

Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) is writing the anime. Baku Kinoshita is directing the anime with Norio Nitta as the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama are designing the characters. Kenji Kato is the art director, and Tatsue Ōzaki is the color key artist. Miyabi Amada is the compositing director of photography, and Yoshiki Ushiroda is credited for editing. Kohei Yoshida is the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB is in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM are producing the anime. P.I.C.S. is also credited for the original work and planning.

The anime will premiere on April 5 at 2:00 a.m. JST (effectively, April 6). The cast will appear in an advance screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on March 20, while a special digest version of those episodes will also stream online. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in the west.

The anime's original soundtrack will ship on May 19. Director and character designer Baku Kinoshita is drawing the soundtrack's jacket. The soundtrack will also bundle a booklet with liner notes by PUNPEE , VaVa , and OMSB as well as stickers with Kinoshita's illustrations.

Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched a manga adaptation of the anime on January 15 on Shogakukan 's digital manga label Superior Dalpana.

