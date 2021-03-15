Producer Masami Yamamoto Leaves SIE's Japan Sudio

Producer Masami Yamamoto revealed on Twitter on Monday that he has left Sony Interactive Entertainment 's (SIE) Japan Studio on February 28.

Yamamoto joined Sony Music Entertainment in 1996, and he had been with Sony for 25 years. He has worked on the Tenchu: Stealth Assassins, Tokyo Jungle, Bloodborne, Soul Sacrifice, and Freedom Wars games.

SIE previously announced that it is scaling back game development at PlayStation Studios JAPAN Studio. The studio is re-organizing and recentering its operations around Team ASOBI, the development unit behind the Astro's Playroom game, as of April 1. The external production, software localization, and IP management of the company's titles will be concentrated within the global functions wing of PlayStation Studios.

Bloodborne , Tokyo Jungle , and Déraciné producer Masaaki Yamagiwa announced his departure from SIE Japan on Twitter on February 25. He mentioned that he will continue to work on video games. Bloodborne and Demon's Souls remake game producer Teruyuki Toriyama left SIE Japan Studio at the end of December.

JAPAN Studio developed such franchises as Ape Escape, LocoRoco , and Knack . The company's Project Siren team developed the Siren and Gravity Rush franchises, and the company's Team Ico developed the Ico and Shadow of the Colossus games. The company has also worked with other companies on games like Bloodborne and Déraciné .