Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199, 2202 Compilation Film Rescheduled for June 11

The official website for the Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato anime project revealed a new trailer on Monday for "Uchū Senkan Yamato" to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The "Space Battleship Yamato" Era: The Choice in 2202), the compilation film for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime. The video reveals that the film will now open on June 11. The film will open in 36 theaters with a limited three-week screening run, and will also have a Blu-ray Disc and digital release on the same day. The standard Blu-ray Disc and DVD will ship on August 27.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on January 15, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the state of emergency declared in Japan.

The 120-minute compilation film will feature narration by Harutoshi Fukui , the main writer for the Space Battleship Yamato reimagining projects, offering commentary on the project. Fukui is also responsible for composing and supervising the compilation. The film's approach on the story will focus mainly on Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 , and will contain new animation shots.

Atsuki Sato is directing the film at Studio Mother , and Fukui and Yuka Minakawa wrote the script in collaboration with Hideki Oka . Junichirō Tamamori is serving as setting adviser, and Kia Asamiya storyboarded and animated the new sequences. The late Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and Shoji Nishizaki is credited as executive producer and chief creative supervisor.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey), a new sequel project, was announced in February 2020 as debuting in Japan "next winter."

