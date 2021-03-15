Tokyopop Licenses Her Royal Highness Seems to be Angry Manga

1st volume launches on July 6

Tokyopop confirmed with ANN on Monday that it has licensed author Kо̄ Yatsuhashi, character designer Mito Nagishiro, and artist Neko Yotsuba's Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry (Ōjo Denka wa Oikari no Yо̄ Desu) manga. The company will release the manga's first volume on July 6.

The manga's Amazon listing describes the story:

In a remote kingdom, there lived a princess, adored by her subjects and wielding powerful magic. But as her land was ravaged by an endless war, she lost everything: her people, her family, her loved ones, and eventually, her own life. Until she opened her eyes and awoke in a place she'd never seen before! A thousand years have passed, and she finds herself reincarnated into someone else's body. Realizing the person she's now living as is despised by her own family and even her fiancé, the former princess struggles to understand this new world and the events that have transpired since her death. There's a lot to be upset about, but first on the list: how in the world did future magic turn out so lame?

The manga debuted on Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in August 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped last August, and the third volume will ship on March 25. Yatsuhashi and Nagishiro launched the light novel series in December 2018. The light novel series' fifth volume shipped last August.

