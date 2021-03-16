Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Opens in N. American Theaters on April 23, With Digital Release on June 22

Subtitled, dubbed trailers streamed

Aniplex of America and Funimation announced on Tuesday that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime will open in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on April 23, including in 4DX and on IMAX screens. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as with an English dub . Tickets will go on sale starting on April 9 at Funimaton's website.

The film will then go on sale digitally on June 22 on Apple TV , Microsoft Store , Vudu , Google Play , PlayStation Store, and Amazon . Pre-orders will begin on April 26 on Apple TV , Microsoft Store , and PlayStation Store.

Aniplex of America began streaming trailers for both the subtitled and dubbed versions.

Japanese with English subtitles

English dub

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The film has sold a total of 28 million tickets and earned a cumulative 38.6 billion yen (US$353.9 million) in Japan as of Sunday . The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan.

The film will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on June 16.

Anime News Network 's Source: Press release

