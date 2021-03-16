'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Season 2 Casts Shinichiro Miki

Miki plays Ari in season premiering on April 17

NHK revealed on Tuesday that the second anime season based on Osamu Nishi 's Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga will add Shinichiro Miki to the cast as the character Ari (seen below).

The second season will premiere on April 17.

Makoto Moriwaki returns to direct the second season at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu once again in charge of series composition. Satohiko Sano returns as character designer. Akimitsu Honma once again composes the music. NHK and NHK Enterprises are credited for production. DA PUMP are returning from the first season to perform the opening theme song "No! No! Satisfaction!." Amatsuki will perform the ending theme song "Kokoro Show Time."

The first anime premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Source: NHK via Ota-Suke