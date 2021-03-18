Cells at Work and Friends! Spinoff Manga Ends on April 13

Manga about Killer T Cell launched in January 2019

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Saturday that Kanna Kurono and Mio Izumi 's Cells at Work and Friends! spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 13.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The smash-hit anthropomorphic cell fantasy's latest spinoff features a fearsome Killer T Cell as its protagonist! Killer T Cells are the assassins who destroy virus-infected cells and other foreign contaminants to keep things peaceful inside the body. The Squad Leader of the Killer T Cells is feared by all ... but he wants to change his public persona! He wants friends! But he can't just say so! Solo karaoke, hot pot parties, and smartphones ... Cells using modern gadgets in their daily lives unexpectedly result in one hilarious situation after another!

Kurono and Izumi launched the spinoff of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga in Bessatsu Friend in January 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 13. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume digitally in November 2020.