Pompo: The Cinéphile Anime Film's Trailer Previews Virtual Singer Kaf's Song

The official Twitter account for the anime film of Shogo Sugitani 's Pompo: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san ) manga began streaming the full trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer previews one of the film's insert songs "Tatoeba" (For Example) by virtual singer Kaf .

Vocaloid producer Iori Kanzaki composed three vocal songs for the film. DUSTCELL vocalist EMA performs the film's other insert song "Hangyakusha no Bokura" (We the Rebels). In addition, Seiko Niizuma performs the film's opening number "Dance on Fire." The film's soundtrack will ship on the same day as the film's opening, and will contain the all the vocal songs as well as the film score.

The film was slated to open in 2020, but was delayed once before to a March 19, 2021 opening "various circumstances," and then delayed again to a June 4 opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The staff is still planning public preview screenings this spring, and aims to hold these while heeding the appropriate infection prevention measures.

Pompo: The Cinéphile depicts the craft of movie-making and revolves around Joelle Davidovich "Pompo" Pomponette, a talented movie producer who looks like a girl.

Operating out of the movie capital "Nyallywood," Pompo has been shooting one B-grade entertainment flick after another that anyone would enjoy. One day, Pompo's "movie buff" assistant Gene spots a new script written by Pompo and is moved by its exquisite story. In a fit of passion, he proclaims, "I want to see this as a finished work in theaters as soon as possible!"

However, Pompo tells him, "So you shoot this film." Thus, Gene takes on his first directing gig. Meanwhile, Natalie, an ordinary girl who just arrived in town with movie actress dreams, has been discovered by Pompo …

The cast includes:

Actor Hiroya Shimizu plays protagonist Gene Fini in his first role as a voice actor . Gene is a production assistant, learning the moviemaking craft under Pompo's watch. He keeps extensive notes on every movie he watches and works on. He was on the verge of giving up his directorial dreams, but with Pompo's support, he works toward his directorial debut. He is the type to go through every detail given enough time.



Konomi Kohara plays the titular Joelle Davidovich "Pompo" Pomponett, a movie producer who is the granddaughter of the legendary producer J.D. Peterson. When her grandfather retired, she inherited his showbiz connections and relationships. She has a keen eye for both people and movies, and has a charismatic and decisive personality. Her genius skills in moviemaking allow her to take any theme and make it interesting, but she also has a childlike side where she easily shows her emotions.



Rinka Ōtani plays rookie actress Nathalie Woodward. Nathalie has dreamed of being a movie star since childhood, and currently works various part-time jobs to make ends meet while she goes through many auditions, failing all of them. She caught the eye of Pompo one day, and is thus on her way to a movie debut. She assists Mystia in day-to-day tasks while also learning under her wing. Her optimism puts an unbreakable smile on her face.



Ai Kakuma plays movie star Mystia. While she has the natural looks for an actress, she nevertheless studies constantly, believing in effort above all else. However, she has a tendency toward bad diets, surviving on energy drinks on supplements. She dreams of producing and starring in her own film, and takes many roles in films to build up her budget for her dream production.



Akio Ohtsuka plays veteran actor and A-list movie star Martin Braddock, a living legend with six Nyacademy Award wins under his belt. He has declined from any new roles for the past 10 years, but suddenly decides to return to a film that Pompo is working on. He has an undeniable aura that allows him to freely voice his opinion to even directors. While he looks intimidating, he is in fact a very friendly man.





Takayuki Hirao ( The Garden of Sinners movie 5, God Eater ) is directing the film at CLAP . Shingo Adachi ( Sword Art Online , Wagnaria!! ) is designing the characters. Ryoichiro Matsuo ( In This Corner of the World ) will serve as producer.

Kadokawa streamed an animated ad in September 2018 to commemorate the release of the second volume of the manga. Animation studio CLAP animated the ad.

Sugitani, who also goes by the pen name Ningen Plamo ("Human Plastic Model"), began posting the manga on the pixiv website in April 2017. Positive word-of-mouth on social networking sites and elsewhere has since led to over 500,000 views of the manga. The manga was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018.

Sugitani launched the spinoff manga Fran: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Fran-chan NYALLYWOOD STUDIOS SERIES ) on the pixiv Comic website in July 2018. The manga centers on an aspiring actress named Francesca, who waits tables at the diner Eggnog to make ends meet. Francesca meets Pompo at the beginning of the story.