Shadows House Anime's Promo Video Previews ReoNa's Ending Theme

The official website for the television anime of so-ma-to 's Shadows House manga began streaming a promotional video for the series on Thursday. The video previews ReoNa 's ending theme song "Nai Nai."

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on April 10 at 24:30 (effectively, April 11 at 12:30 a.m.), and it will also run on MBS , BS Asahi , WOWOW , and Fukushima TV .

The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers on the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.

The anime stars:

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) is directing the series at CloverWorks , and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gatchaman Crowds , tsuritama ) is overseeing the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.

