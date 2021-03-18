Square Enix Unveils Project Athia PS5, PC Game's Title as Forspoken

Trailer streamed for game launching in 2022

Square Enix announced during its Square Enix Presents livestream on Thursday that its previously Project Athia game will be titled Forspoken, and the game will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC in 2022. The company streamed a trailer, and it reveals that Ella Balinska will play the main character Frey Holland.

The game centers on Frey as she uses magical powers to survive.

Sony had previously stated that the game would debut in January 2022.

Square Enix describes Forspoken as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game, and it is designing it specifically for the PS5.

Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.