Anime Limited Receives Business Loan From HSBC

The Scottish Business News website reports that Anime Limited has received "a six-figure Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan (CBIL)" from the banking company HSBC UK.

According to the report, the loan is to "support the business throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and take advantage of the recent growth in customer demand for anime internationally."

The report also mentions that Anime Limited "will soon start exporting to the United States." Additionally, it mentions that Anime Limited 's Screen Anime platform "has already seen over a thousand subscribers."