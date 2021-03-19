Healin' Good Precure Film's 1st 2 Minutes Streamed

Film opens on Saturday

The official YouTube channel for the Precure franchise began streaming the first two minutes from Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! , Toei Animation 's 18th anime film in the franchise , on its opening day on Saturday. The clip shows the main characters arriving in Tokyo and trying out their Yume Pendants to experience "Yume-R."

The movie's story revolves around "Yume-R" (Dream-R), a virtual area where the dreams in people's hearts can be made real, with the power of the "Yume Pendant" (Dream Pendant) item. Kaguya is the popular "Yume-R Princess," and Sarena is the brilliant scientist who invented the Yume Pendant.

Ryōta Nakamura ( Healin' Good Precure episode director) is directing the film. Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Healin' Good Precure ) is writing the script. Shiho Terada ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi , Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Katsumi Tamegai ( Pretty Cure , Sailor Moon ) is the character designer and animation director. Ryuutarou Masuda ( Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of art design. Yukako Ogawa ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , One Piece: Heart of Gold ) and Yoshito Watanabe are the art directors. Yusuke Osone ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi ) is the CG director, Yoshiko Sakuma ( Fresh Pretty Cure ) is the color designer, and Kenji Takahashi ( Precure Miracle Universe ) is the director of photography.

The film opened in Japan on Saturday. Tropical-Rouge! Precure , Toei Animation 's 18th Precure television anime series, has a " Tropical-Rouge! Precure Petit Tobikome! Collabo▽Dance Party! " (Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: Petit Dive! Collaboration▽Dance Party!) short that screens with the Healin' Good Precure film.

The film features the characters of Healin' Good Precure with Cure Aqua, Cure Mint, Milky Rose, Cure Rouge, Cure Lemonade, and Cure Dream from the Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! television anime. Toei Animation 's Yes! Precure 5 , the fourth television anime in the franchise , originally aired from February 2007 to January 2008. The Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! sequel then aired from February 2008 to January 2009.

San-X 's "Rilakkuma" character and Asahi Broadcasting Corporation 's ( ABC ) "Abciee" mascot character appears in the film.

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates in February 2020. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode, and the final episode aired on February 21. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Source: Comic Natalie