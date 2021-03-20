Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 8-14

News
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 41,734 518,121
2 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 25,287 2,031,842
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 18,802 2,452,076
4 NSw A Ressha de Ikō Hajimaru Kankō Keikaku Artdink March 12 16,179 16,179
5 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 12,917 248,990
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,231 3,726,462
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,947 4,198,272
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 10,055 6,690,200
9 NSw Bravely Default II Square Enix February 26 9,720 122,622
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,690 1,852,323
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 8,379 3,999,140
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,349 3,812,219
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,527 659,267
14 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 4,399 46,337
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,023 1,842,165
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,998 1,793,498
17 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 3,085 572,077
18 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 2,988 79,856
19 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 2,731 127,574
20 NSw Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Activision March 12 2,288 2,288

Source: Famitsu

