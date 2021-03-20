News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|41,734
|518,121
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|25,287
|2,031,842
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|18,802
|2,452,076
|4
|NSw
|A Ressha de Ikō Hajimaru Kankō Keikaku
|Artdink
|March 12
|16,179
|16,179
|5
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|12,917
|248,990
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,231
|3,726,462
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,947
|4,198,272
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|10,055
|6,690,200
|9
|NSw
|Bravely Default II
|Square Enix
|February 26
|9,720
|122,622
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,690
|1,852,323
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|8,379
|3,999,140
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,349
|3,812,219
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,527
|659,267
|14
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|4,399
|46,337
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,023
|1,842,165
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,998
|1,793,498
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|3,085
|572,077
|18
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|2,988
|79,856
|19
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|2,731
|127,574
|20
|NSw
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
|Activision
|March 12
|2,288
|2,288
Source: Famitsu