Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 8-14

The Persona 3 the Movie #4 Winter of Rebirth anime film aired alongside the Ride on Time Japanese documentary and Tsugi Naru Charisma Buyers! show on Fuji TV 's "Fuji Variety Night Friday" Friday night time slot on Friday, March 12 at 12:55 a.m. and earned a 1.1% rating.

The I've Always Liked You film aired on Fuji TV 's Sunday MIDNIGHT time slot on Sunday, March 14 at 1:55 a.m. and it earned a 0.5% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)