100 Nichikan Ikita Wani Anime Film Reveals Teaser Video, New Visual, More Cast

The official website for 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani (Wani Lived for 100 Days), the anime film of Yuuki Kikuchi 's 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani (Wani Dies in 100 Days) manga, began streaming a short teaser video for the film on Saturday. The video previews Ikimono-gakari 's theme song "Tsuzuku."

The site also revealed a new visual, and four new cast members:

First Summer Uika as Inu

Kurumi Shimizu as Baito-chan

as Baito-chan Yūki Yamada as Kaeru

Kaito will also have a role in the film.

The anime film stars:

Shinichiro Ueda ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) and Miyuki Fukuda ( Complex x Complex ) are directing and writing the anime film. Tomonori Kogawa ( Space Battleship Yamato Resurrection ) is the animation director. Seiji Kameda is composing the music. TIA is handling the animation production, and TOHO is distributing the film.

The film will open in Japan on May 28.

The manga shows the everyday life of an alligator who hangs out with his friends and colleagues, with the premise that the main character will die at the end of the manga. Kikuchi began serializing the manga in December 2019, publishing one new four-panel chapter every day.

The manga quickly went viral on Japanese Twitter, with each new chapter receiving thousands of likes. The manga ended in March 2020, and Kikuchi announced the film and book on the same day. Ikimono-gakari guitarist Yoshiki Mizuno , YouTuber Hajime Syacho, comedian Atsushi Tamura , and film director Shinichirō Ueda all commented on the manga's ending. The manga's compiled book volume shipped last April.