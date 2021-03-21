Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing- Manga Ends in 6th Volume

Sequel series debuted in 2019, inspired TV anime last October

Cycomi is listing that Ryūdai Ishizaka 's Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing- manga will end in its sixth volume, which will release on May 28.

The sequel series launched on Cygames ' Cycomi website in June 2019. The manga's fifth volume will release on March 30.

Ishizaka launched the Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga on Cycomi in December 2017, and ended it in May 2019. Shogakukan published four volumes for the manga.

Ryūdai Ishizaka 's original Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga and its follow-up Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing- center around girls who compete in sport climbing, particularly climbing artificially constructed walls while making full use of one's mind and body. First-year high school student Konomi Kasahara discovered this sport at Hanamiya Girls' High School after training her mind with puzzle games during junior high school. Her life changed the moment she stumbled across her new school's climbing wall, which led her into the school's climbing team.

The Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime based on the original manga and the sequel premiered in October 2020 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.



Source: Cycomi