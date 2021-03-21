My Hero Academia Manga Enters 'Final Act' With Chapter 306 This Week (Updated)

This year's 16th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga has entered its "final act" as of its 306th chapter in the same issue. The chapter's title was "The Final Act Begins."

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The first 13-episode season of the manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes that same month.

The fifth season will premiere this Saturday, March 27.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019.

A third anime film will premiere in summer 2021. Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer.

Update: ANN changed the wording from "final arc" to "final act," as "final act" is what was used in the official English translation by Viz Media . The kanji used in the Japanese could be translated both ways.