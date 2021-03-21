Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Game Launches on May 25 With Additional Steam Release

Those who purchase Digital Deluxe Edition get access to game 4 days early

Atlus USA announced on Friday that it will release the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 25. The company also announced that the game will get a Steam release on the same day. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will have access to the game on May 21.

The console versions of the game will have Japanese and English audio, and subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German. The PC version of the game will additionally have subtitles in Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the full game, the "Maniax," "Chronicle," and "Mercy and Expectation Map" packs, a Merciful difficulty, and a Shin Megami Tensei background music pack.

The game released in Japan on October 29.

Atlus USA describes the game's story:

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

The original Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne game debuted for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in February 2003. The director's cut, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax , shipped in Japan in January 2004 and in North America that October. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax Chronicle Edition then debuted in Japan in October 2008.

Atlus also plans to release the Shin Megami Tensei V game for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in 2021.

Source: Press release