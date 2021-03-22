Aka Akasaka Pens 3-Chapter Manga With Hinatazaka46 Members

Hinatazaka46 members Miho Watanabe, Nao Kosaka, Hinano Kamimura pen 1 chapter each

This year's 16th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on March 18 that manga creator Aka Akasaka will draw three new manga collaborations with the Hinatazaka46 idol group that will appear in the magazine's next issue on March 25. A member of the idol group will write the story of each of the three new manga, including Miho Watanabe, Nao Kosaka, and Hinano Kamimura.

Hinatazaka46 memeber Yuka Kageyama is also joining the cast of Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai 2: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the live-action sequel film based on Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga. The film will open on August 20.

Akasaka launched the Kaguya-sama: Love is War series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2020.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is also dubbing both seasons of the anime.

The anime will get a third season as well as an original video anime ( OVA ) project. The OVA will ship on May 19.

Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari also launched the Oshi no Ko (My Stan's Kid) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020.