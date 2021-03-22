Denpa Kyoshi Author Launches Isekai Manga on April 1

Manga is titled Isekai Chef to Saikyō Bōshoku Hime

Manga author Takeshi Azuma announced on his Twitter account on March 15 that he is launching a new manga titled Isekai Chef to Saikyō Bōshoku Hime (The Otherworld Chef and the Strongest Princess of Gluttony) in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on April 1.

Azuma's Denpa Kyōshi - He Is a Ultimate Teacher ( Ultimate Otaku Teacher ) manga launched in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in late 2011, and ended in March 2017. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 26th and final volume in April 2017. The manga inspired two anime commercials in 2012 and 2013, and a 24-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2015. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and also streamed the show dubbed in English. Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo packs in November 2016 and March 2017.

Azuma launched the Chrono Ma:gia: Mugen no Haguruma (Infinite Gears) manga alongside Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Mono in October 2018, and ended it in August 2019 with five volumes. The manga adapts GungHo Online Entertainment 's digital card game Chrono Ma:gia .

