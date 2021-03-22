Final Evangelion Film Earns 4.9 Billion Yen After 14 Days

Film sells cumulative 3.22 million tickets, stays at #1 in its 2nd weekend

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, has sold 3,222,873 million tickets and has earned 4,934,996,800 yen (about US$45.37 million) in its first 14 days in Japan. The film stayed at #1 in its second weekend.

Over the weekend, the film earned 679,390,200 yen (about US$6.25 million) and sold 423,398 tickets. The film has earned 48.8% more yen and sold 36.0% more tickets than the previous film in the franchise in its first 14 days. The previous film in the franchise earned a total of 5.3 billion yen.

The film opened in Japan on Monday, March 8, and sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days.

The film set a record for highest IMAX earnings on an opening day in Japan, with the equivalent of US$740,000 in IMAX tickets. The movie also set a record for the highest percentage of IMAX opening day gross for a local film in Japan, with IMAX accounting for 10% of the film's opening day gross on only 1%-2% of the total screens.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures.

The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The first three films in the tetralogy — Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo — debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

