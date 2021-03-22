I'm the Catlord's Manservant Manga Ends in April

The April issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on March 18 that Rato Kitaguni's I'm the Catlord's Manservant ( Boku wa Oneko-sama no Geboku desu ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in April.

Yen Press has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Izumi Yukihara, high school second year. His life is completely average—until a series of misfortunate events turn his life upside down. As if losing his parents weren't enough, he's saddled with their massive debt and forced to relocate to a new residence. On the bright side, the owners of his new residence offer him a chance to repay his debt…by serving cats?!

Kitaguni launched the manga in G Fantasy in October 2019. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2020.