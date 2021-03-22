Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Anime's Opening Sequence Streamed

Ace Collection perform the opening theme for anime airing on TV on April 5, streaming on March 29

Ichijinsha began streaming on Monday the opening sequence for the television anime of Mogusu 's Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui (It's Disgusting to Call This Love) "age-gap romantic comedy" manga series. Ace Collection perform the opening theme song "Monokuro City" (Monochrome City).

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō , Miyazaki Broadcasting , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS Fuji on April 5, and it will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 29.

The anime's cast includes:

Naomi Nakayama ( Orange ) is directing the anime at Nomad , with Taku Yamada ( Rent-A-Girlfriend episode director) as assistant director. Yuuko Kakihara ( Orange , Chihayafuru 2 , Digimon Adventure tri. ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mariko Fujita ( Galaxy Angel , Rosario + Vampire , Urahara ) is designing the characters, and is also serving as the chief animation director. Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Orange , Children of the Whales ) is composing the music.

MaRuRi to Ryuga are performing the ending theme song "Rinaria."

Other staff members include:

The story follows the relationship between Ryō Amakusa, a sex-crazed but highly eligible bachelor with a wandering eye for women, and Ichika Arima, an ordinary otaku high school girl who is close friends with Ryō's little sister Rio. Ryō and Ichika meet by chance one day, but Ryō's direct approach — asking Ichika for a kiss and a date on the same day they meet — is a complete turn-off for Ichika. Despite Ichika's disgusted reaction (or arguably because of it), Ryō is convinced that she is the one.

The series has been running on pixiv Comic 's web manga site comic Pool since 2016, and Ichijinsha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in January 2020. The series has topped 1 million copies in circulation (including the digital edition).

The manga will end with its eighth volume on Thursday .