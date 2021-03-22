Makoto Furukawa, Kazutomi Yamamoto Narrate 'I Became a Kuro-Gyaru so I F***ed My Best Friend' Anime's Promo Videos

The official website for Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Shite Mita , the television anime of Yupopo Orishima 's Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Yatte Mita (I Became a Kuro-Gyaru* so I F***ed My Best Friend.) manga, began streaming two promotional videos on Monday. Both feature the song "Hot Summer" by Shion Chihara (as voiced by Kazutomi Yamamoto ).

Makoto Furukawa as Rui narrates the first video:

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Shion narrates the second video:

The anime will premiere on the BS11 channel in addition to Tokyo MX on the same day and time. Voice actors Yamamoto and Yoshiyuki Shimozuma (Hajime Tsuzuki) will appear on stage at AnimeJapan 2021 on March 27 to talk about the series.

The cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Rui Chihaya

as Rui Chihaya Kazutomi Yamamoto as Shion Chihara

Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Hajime Tsuzuki, Rui's longtime acquaintance who knows much about the human body



Marin Mizutani as Mayu Uehara, a regular beauty contest winner who has a crush on Rui





(Unlike other ComicFesta Anime except the recent JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ , this new anime does not list different cast members for the "on-air" and "premium" editions.)

The "gender-swap romantic comedy" centers around Shion Chihara and Rui Chihaya, two tight college friends who are unrivaled in picking up women. One day, Shion is given a drug by a mysterious woman and wakes up in a woman's body. It was love at first sight for Rui, despite not initially realizing that this woman before him is actually his best friend Shion.

* The kuro-gyaru in the manga's title is a contraction of ganguro gyaru, a fashion trend that combines a dark tan with the gyaru (gal) subculture popularized in Japan in the 1990s. The manga's compiled book volume cover translates kuro-gyaru (overly) literally as "Black Gal" and spells out "F***ed."

Chokkō is directing the anime at the studio Irawiazu, and Eeyo Kurosaki is writing the scripts. McQ1 is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Ayako Misawa is directing the sound at BlackFlag . Reika Ayanokо̄ji is a color key artist. Namiko Hanayashiki and Tamako Noyama are the art directors. Hikaru Mitaka is serving as the compositing director of photography, and Kо̄ki Shinkai is serving as the editor. The publisher Suiseisha is presenting the project.

The "premium edition" of the anime with explicit scenes will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website. The "on-air edition" of the anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 4 at 25:00 (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m.), although the first episode of this edition is already streaming for free on YouTube .

Orishima first serialized the boys-love manga digitally, and Suiseisha has also published the manga in one volume last July.

The Coolmic service has released the manga under the title F***ed by My Best Friend in English.

The anime is part of the " ComicFesta Anime " series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. Other anime in the ComicFesta Anime project include Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... in April 2017 , The Titan's Bride in July 2020, Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai in September 2020, Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee! in October 2020, JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ in January, and most recently announced, Reincarnated Into Demon King Evelogia's World .