Renjuro Kindaichi's LaLaLa Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about man who accidentally signs marriage contract with woman launched in 2012

This year's seventh issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed last Friday that Renjuro Kindaichi 's LaLaLa manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on May 21 (the manga serializes monthly).

The story centers on a man named Shirō Kirishima, and a woman named Ai Ishimura. Shirō, having recently lost a job and enduring a heartbreak, gets drunk at a bar, where he meets Ai. While Shirō is drunk, Ai proposes that he work for her, and offers a contract that he signs without good judgement. The next day, he finds out that what he signed was instead a marriage contract.

Kindaichi launched the manga in Young Gangan in 2012. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in September 2020. The manga won the Boys' Category for the Electronic Manga Award in 2018.

Kindaichi launched the manga Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu in 1996, and the manga inspired the Haré+Guu television series, as well as the Haré+Guu Deluxe and Jungle Wa Itsumo Hale Nochi Guu Final original video anime. Kindaichi ended her Liar x Liar manga in 2017. She launched the N to S (N & S) manga in January 2018, and it is ongoing.

Liar x Liar recently inspired a live-action film that opened on February 19 in Japan.