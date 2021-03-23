Live-Action Honey Lemon Soda Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, July 9 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Mayu Murata 's Honey Lemon Soda manga began streaming the full trailer for the film on Wednesday. The trailer previews the male idol group Snow Man 's new track "HELLO HELLO" as the film's theme song, and reveals the film's July 9 opening date. The site also revealed the film's poster visual.

Snow Man member Raul (right in image below) plays Kai Miura, a young man with trademark lemon-colored hair who seems cold but in truth is very kind. Costarring in the film is Ai Yoshikawa (left) as Uka Ishimori.

Other cast members include Mayu Hotta, Tatsuomi Hamada , Ryōta Bandō, and Natsumi Okamoto .

Kōji Shintoku (live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet films) is directing the film, with a script by Nami Kikkawa.

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled volume last December.

The manga centers on Uka Ishimori, who did not have any good memories of her middle school years. Now 15 years old and in high school, Uka is trying to "graduate" from her past self, but it isn't going well. That's when she meets her classmate Kai, who has lemon-colored hair.

Murata's Nagareboshi Lens manga inspired an event anime in 2011.



Source: Honey Lemon Soda live-action film's website, Comic Natalie